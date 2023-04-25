Cogeco Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th.

Cogeco Communications Trading Down 2.9 %

CCA traded down C$1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.64. 254,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$110.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$736.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1426612 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total transaction of C$2,642,825.03. Insiders own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$82.36.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

