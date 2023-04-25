CoinLoan (CLT) Price Tops $8.30

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00030303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $16.18 million and approximately $41,050.48 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

