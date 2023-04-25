Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.
Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 125,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.