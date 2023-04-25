Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 21,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $586,279.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 125,956 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

