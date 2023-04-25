Colony Family Offices LLC Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 527,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,373. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

