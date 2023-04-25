Colony Family Offices LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colony Family Offices LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.38. 398,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,141. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.18. The company has a market capitalization of $309.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.