Colony Family Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Family Offices LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tenret Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 394,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,983,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,638,455. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

