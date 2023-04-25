Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.29. 369,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,862. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

