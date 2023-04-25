Comparing Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) & Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.13% 40.38% 9.19% Phreesia -62.71% -52.67% -42.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $5.71 billion 2.98 $539.10 million $4.48 32.30 Phreesia $280.91 million 6.31 -$176.15 million ($3.36) -9.89

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Phreesia 0 2 11 0 2.85

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $161.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $38.07, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Phreesia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions. The Global Technology and Operations segment includes middle and back-office securities processing solutions, automation services, and business process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc. engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs). The company was founded by Chaim Indig and Evan Roberts in January 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.