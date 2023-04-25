Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.63 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $39.35 or 0.00142324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $293.04 million and $16.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,446,911 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,446,897.67544308 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.26143813 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 344 active market(s) with $17,370,904.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.