Concentrum Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Concentrum Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises 1.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NXTG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,610. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $427.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

