Concentrum Wealth Management Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $372.71. The company had a trading volume of 119,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,943. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.89 and a 200-day moving average of $344.71.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

