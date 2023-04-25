Concentrum Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 28,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

