Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $876.17 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $876.17 million and $131.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,277.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00322925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.20 or 0.00562986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00424004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,786,186,957 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,786,005,842.507964 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.28825587 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $146,674,161.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

