Conflux Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Conflux has a market cap of $817.12 million and approximately $146.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,402.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00319646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00572271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00431807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,785,983,241 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,785,743,398.056991 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.29061219 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $120,940,027.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

