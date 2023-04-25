Contrasting Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genfit and Opthea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $28.00 million 6.64 -$25.00 million N/A N/A Opthea $90,000.00 2,261.38 -$92.82 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genfit and Opthea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genfit currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.26%. Opthea has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 559.97%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Genfit.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

