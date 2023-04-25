Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,775 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Shift4 Payments makes up about 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 178,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

