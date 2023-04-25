Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Accenture accounts for 2.8% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,555. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.46. 180,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,074. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

