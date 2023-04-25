Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,254 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.81. 144,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,192. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

