Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 4.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,797,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 617,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

