Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $671,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $142.16. 243,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,093. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.