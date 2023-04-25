Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,727,000 after purchasing an additional 225,560 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Chubb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chubb by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.72. 158,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

