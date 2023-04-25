Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 371,563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth $4,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 224,698 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. 192,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,547. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $667.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

