Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

GLW stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after acquiring an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

