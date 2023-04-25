Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-0.49 EPS.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Institutional Trading of Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 796.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.