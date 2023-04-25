Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

