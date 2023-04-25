Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Tops $98.75 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $98.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.82 or 0.00039507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00061703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

