CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 266,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

