CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $603-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.25 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.24 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,851. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

