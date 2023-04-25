Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $293.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

