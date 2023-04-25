Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

