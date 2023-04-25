Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

