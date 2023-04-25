Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,137 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FV opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.