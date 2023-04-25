CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock opened at GBX 174.02 ($2.17) on Tuesday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 1 year low of GBX 147.50 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.79). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.81. The company has a market cap of £116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
