Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $75.95. Approximately 64,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 539,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

