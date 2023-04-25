Credit Acceptance (CACC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $12.27 per share for the quarter.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $50 EPS for the current fiscal year and $56 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Stock Up 0.7 %

CACC stock opened at $494.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.48 and a 200 day moving average of $450.67. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,961 shares of company stock worth $1,010,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Articles

