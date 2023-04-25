Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $41.15.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

Iluka Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.6373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.88%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,507.24%.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

