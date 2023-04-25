Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Iluka Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Iluka Resources stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $41.15.
Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iluka Resources (ILKAY)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.