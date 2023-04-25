Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3193 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Croda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($102.41) to GBX 7,400 ($92.42) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($112.40) to GBX 8,800 ($109.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.