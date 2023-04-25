Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3193 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Croda International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($102.41) to GBX 7,400 ($92.42) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($112.40) to GBX 8,800 ($109.90) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.

