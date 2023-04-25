Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$107.94 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

