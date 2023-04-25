CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 6.3%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $121.88 and last traded at $122.19. Approximately 2,539,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,915,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

