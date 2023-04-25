Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,053 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Crown Castle worth $129,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. The company had a trading volume of 648,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,504. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $194.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

