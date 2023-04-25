Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,050,000 after purchasing an additional 368,424 shares during the period.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 0.4 %

CCK opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.