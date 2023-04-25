CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Trading Down 1.4 %

CSX opened at $31.38 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

