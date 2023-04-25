CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1051626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

