CX Institutional Raises Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

