Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

