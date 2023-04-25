D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.36.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3,056.4% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 177,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 172,198 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 293,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

