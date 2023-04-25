D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $125.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

