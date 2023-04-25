DA Davidson Cuts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $82.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

WTFC opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

