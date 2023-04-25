DA Davidson Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

TCBI stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,888 shares of company stock valued at $297,493. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

