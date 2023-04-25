Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average of $257.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

